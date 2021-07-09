Cancel
Littleton, NH

Robert ‘Bob’ Cleave Butson Obituary

 8 days ago

Robert ‘Bob’ Butson, of Littleton, N.H., died peacefully in his sleep during the early hours of July 2, 2021 - his daughter, Jill, by his side; his sons, Chad and Jared, and partner of 27 years, Eleanor Drury, having been bedside in the days and nights just prior. He passed away at home, looking out on Partridge Lake, under Hospice Care. Cause of death was Glioblastoma. The Oncology Team at Massachusetts General Hospital gave him the best of care from October 2019 to his passing. North Country Hospice & HomeHealth Care in Littleton, N.H., gave invaluable support. Bob lived his life to the fullest - sensitive to the needs of others and intuitive about how best to lend a hand - while exhibiting his unique and wonderful sense of humor, laughing and celebrating the joys of friendship and family.

