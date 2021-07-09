John Allan Hobson Obituary

John Allan Hobson died on July 7, 2021 at home in East Burke, Vermont of natural causes. Born in 1933 and raised in West Hartford, Conn., Allan graduated from Wesleyan University in 1955 and received his MD from Harvard Medical School four years later. He went on to direct the Laboratory of Neurophysiology and was Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School for over four decades where he became well-known for his research on rapid eye movement sleep and the activation-synthesis hypothesis. He was also a psychiatrist with the Massachusetts Mental Health Center throughout his career and an advocate for the dignity of those with mental illness. Before moving permanently to Vermont, Allan lived in Brookline, Massachusetts, with extended stays in Messina, Sicily.