Omaha, NE

Amazon projects could bring up to 1,500 jobs to Omaha-Council Bluffs area

By Courtney Brummer-Clark
Omaha.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon now has two warehouse projects in the Omaha-Council Bluffs area that, between them, could bring as many as 1,500 new jobs to the metro area. Earlier this week, a company spokesperson confirmed Amazon expects to create about 500 jobs when its 270,000-square-foot sortation center opens at South 24th Street and Veterans Memorial Highway in Council Bluffs. In October 2020, Amazon announced it would open a robotic fulfillment center in Papillion. Once fully operational, the facility could bring 1,000 full-time jobs to the area with wages starting at $15 to $16 per hour.

