Stage 1 fire restrictions effective at midnight Friday in parts of southwest Montana
Interagency fire management officials in southwest Montana have enacted Stage 1 fire restrictions effective at midnight on Friday, July 9. Restrictions apply to various lands in the following counties: Madison, Beaverhead, Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Silver Bow, Jefferson, Powell County south of I-90 and Highway 12 and Granite County south of I-90 and east of the Lolo National Forest boundary.www.fairfieldsuntimes.com
