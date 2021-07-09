SPD Makes Another Gun Arrest
Springfield Police have made another gun-related arrest. It happened during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon in the 1000 block of North First Street. During the stop, officers found a loaded nine-millimeter pistol. As they attempted to take the driver, 31-year-old Justin Niccolls, into custody, police say he attempted to flee but was immediately apprehended. He’s facing multiple charges, including unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and resisting a police officer.www.wnns.com
