Valerie Pearl Murray joined the love of her life, Fred Murray, June 2, 2021. She was born to Vern and Dorothy Canfield Nov. 3, 1942. Valerie was raised in Omak, Wash. with her three sisters, Jeanine, Rhonda, and Claudine. Early in her childhood, her father introduced Valerie to her lifelong hobby of fishing and camping. She fondly shared stories of her summers at Bible camp and her extracurricular school activities such as a cheerleader, majorette, teachers aid, and editor of her school’s newspaper.