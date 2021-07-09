924 Wheelwood Way, Henrico, VA 23223

Welcome home to this fabulous corner lot, meticulously maintained home in the heart of Eastern Henrico! Nothing left to do but move in to this 3bed, 2.5 bath. Beautiful laminated floors run the entire first level until the tiled floor in the kitchen. Updated eat-in kitchen featuring brand new sink, new granite countertops, and newly painted cabinets! The grand foyer flows beautifully to the living room which leads to the huge dining room off the kitchen. Upstairs has 3 large bedrooms with new recessed lighting installed throughout the upstairs hallway, new carpet on steps and hallway and fully renovated bathrooms that includes new tub, and floors. This home is absolutely move-in ready! Noteworthy features: Brand new roof (2020), paved driveway(2020) , and fresh paint.