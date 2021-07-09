Cancel
Henrico County, VA

924 Wheelwood Way, Henrico, VA 23223

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome home to this fabulous corner lot, meticulously maintained home in the heart of Eastern Henrico! Nothing left to do but move in to this 3bed, 2.5 bath. Beautiful laminated floors run the entire first level until the tiled floor in the kitchen. Updated eat-in kitchen featuring brand new sink, new granite countertops, and newly painted cabinets! The grand foyer flows beautifully to the living room which leads to the huge dining room off the kitchen. Upstairs has 3 large bedrooms with new recessed lighting installed throughout the upstairs hallway, new carpet on steps and hallway and fully renovated bathrooms that includes new tub, and floors. This home is absolutely move-in ready! Noteworthy features: Brand new roof (2020), paved driveway(2020) , and fresh paint.

The Associated Press

Microsoft Exchange hack caused by China, US and allies say

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration and Western allies formally blamed China on Monday for a massive hack of Microsoft Exchange email server software and accused Beijing of working with criminal hackers in ransomware attacks and other cyber operations. The announcements, though not accompanied by sanctions against the Chinese government,...
The Hill

Canada to open border for vaccinated Americans starting Aug. 9

Fully vaccinated Americans and permanent residents will be allowed to enter Canada for non-essential travel beginning Aug. 9, Canadian government ministers announced Monday. The announcement marked the first step toward opening the country's border for all international tourists. Non-essential travel to Canada has been banned since March 2020, and Canada's...
Man faces 1st sentencing for felony in riot at US Capitol

CHICAGO (AP) — A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for a felony, in a hearing that will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases. Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to...
The Associated Press

New Haiti leader with international backing to take charge

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new prime minister supported by key international diplomats will take charge of Haiti, an official said Monday — a move that appeared aimed at averting a leadership struggle following the assassination of President Jovenal Moïse. Ariel Henry, who was designated prime minister by Moïse before...
Prince Harry to publish a 'wholly truthful' memoir about 'the man I've become'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has inked a deal to publish a memoir detailing his upbringing, Penguin Random House announced Monday. The publisher described the memoir in a statement as "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him." Proceeds from the book, which is scheduled for release late next year, will go to charity.

