Death Korps of Krieg Battle Ork Kommandos in Next Edition Of Warhammer 40,000: Kill Team
Games Workshop have released a new trailer teasing what is to come in the next edition of Warhammer 40,000: Kill Team. Originally released in 2018, Kill Team is a smaller scale, trimmed down skirmish game set in the 40k universe. Instead of controlling vast armies of multiple units, vehicles, and heroes; Kill Team focuses on smaller special operations-style missions between no more than about a dozen models.nichegamer.com
Comments / 0