Death Korps of Krieg Battle Ork Kommandos in Next Edition Of Warhammer 40,000: Kill Team

While Evil Genius 2 is definitely an out-of-the-box type of game, a crossover with Team Fortress 2 was not something we expected. Evil Genius 2 is a base-building strategy game where you take on the role of, well, an evil genius and deploy traps, guards, and other items to stop would-be heroes in their tracks. Today, Rebellion Developments announced two new pieces of DLC with a free pack adding Team Fortress 2’s Pyro as a henchman you can deploy against your enemies. Both new DLC for Evil Genius 2 drops today and we have all the details of what each has inside.