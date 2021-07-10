Why Christmas In July is the Hallmark Channel’s Secret Snowy Weapon

Dear Heloise: My job takes me to so many nice places. A few years ago I decided to start collecting ornaments from my travels to decorate my Christmas tree. In Italy, I found a glass ornament of the Roman Coliseum. In London, I found another ornament of Big Ben. Each destination had something I could buy and take home for the Christmas tree. Now when I put up my tree, I can remember the trip. People who visit me at that time of year enjoy the various ornaments and want to hear about what I did while in London, or Berlin, or Honolulu. — Kay R., New York City.