Why Christmas In July is the Hallmark Channel’s Secret Snowy Weapon

 6 days ago

Put down the sunscreen and grab your ugly sweater because the most wonderful time of the year is here–again. Since 2012, the Hallmark Channel has piggy-backed on the massive success of…

Christmas In July

Dear Heloise: My job takes me to so many nice places. A few years ago I decided to start collecting ornaments from my travels to decorate my Christmas tree. In Italy, I found a glass ornament of the Roman Coliseum. In London, I found another ornament of Big Ben. Each destination had something I could buy and take home for the Christmas tree. Now when I put up my tree, I can remember the trip. People who visit me at that time of year enjoy the various ornaments and want to hear about what I did while in London, or Berlin, or Honolulu. — Kay R., New York City.
The Hallmark Channel's New Wine Club Will Send You Bottles Paired with Made-for-TV Movies

Back in May, I covered how the Hallmark Channel was getting its own hard seltzer. It didn't surprise me: Hard seltzers have become so popular, everyone seems to have one: Sonic Drive-In, Warheads candy, even Gordon Ramsay. I was surprised, however, to learn that these seltzers came courtesy of Hallmark Channel Wines — which had launched last year. Who knew the Hallmark Channel had its own wines? And are they even popular?
Hallmark Is Airing Christmas Movies Year-Round: Here's What to Watch in July

Now that summer is here, it's a little disheartening to know that days filled with Christmas cookies, gingerbread houses, and tree decorating are so far away. Luckily, Hallmark has a solution for the post-holiday blues: Hallmark Channel is now airing Christmas movies year-round, so you can catch one every Thursday and Friday of the year.
Middleton’s Big Hallmark Keepsake Ornament Premiere is July 10 – 18

Angels Camp, CA…The Big Hallmark Keepsake Ornament Premiere is July 10 – 18 at Middleton’s Hallmark Shop! Shop over 250 new ornament releases, save with event-only offers, plus earn the best Crown Rewards Bonus Points of the year. Middleton’s Hallmark Shop in Mark Twain Center is here for all of your gift, ornament and card needs! With a broad selection of year-round and seasonal gifts, gift wrap, Keepsake Ornaments and greeting cards, Middleton’s Hallmark Shop located in Angels Camp, CA is the perfect store for all of your special occasions. Our gift and card shop has something to help you celebrate any special occasion, holiday or even ordinary day!
Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas 2021: Jordin Sparks & Michael Xavier to Star in ‘A Christmas Treasure’

It may still be Christmas in July on the Hallmark Channel right now, but we’re already getting information about the network’s upcoming “Countdown to Christmas” programming event. Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum singer-songwriter, and actress Jordin Sparks (American Idol Season 6 winner) and Hallmark alum Michael Xavier (Christmas Comes Twice, pictured below) will...
Christmas in July: Hallmark Gives First Look at New Keepsake Ornaments

In an exciting kickoff to the upcoming holiday season, Hallmark invites fans and collectors to get a first look at more than 250 new Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments that will make their debut during the annual Keepsake Ornament Premiere beginning July 10, 2021, at Hallmark Gold Crown stores nationwide and online at Hallmark.com. The annual event gives consumers a chance to celebrate the magic of Christmas in July through carefully crafted Keepsakes Ornaments from the all-new 2021 line.
Hallmark And Chill

DENVER (KWGN) -- For those who enjoy the Hallmark Channel, a new way to "enjoy" all those Christmas movies. The network is offering wines to be paired with showed. You can order 6, 12 or 24 bottles and have something to toast with.
It’s Christmas in July on the Next Super Radio Auction

Our next Super Radio Auction is coming up on Wednesday, July 21st… and this year Christmas comes early!. Get ready for incredible deals on goods and services from local businesses while supplies last!. Super Radio Auction Pro-Tips. Keep checking HeartoftheRockiesRadio.com! We often post pics and previews of special items that...
Hallmark Channel launches wine subscription service

(WTAJ) — What’s better than pairing wine with romantic comedies?. Hallmark had the same question. Introducing the Hallmark Channel Wine Club: a subscription-based service where wine will be shipped to you four times a year paired with suggestions of Hallmark movies to watch. “Hallmark Channel Wines is proud to present...
Jordin Sparks Set To Star in Hallmark Christmas Movie

You know that there is not a Hallmark movie that I don’t get excited for, no matter what it is. I am fully aware that they are all formulaic and I don’t care. I love them and they make me happy. Hallmark announced a new Christmas movie today, A Christmas...
Hallmark Is Releasing One Original Holiday Movie for Christmas in July! Here's Everything We Know About Crashing Through the Snow

It’s never too early for Christmas. This seems to be a mantra for Hallmark Channel. They start their Countdown to Christmas holiday movies in October as well as featuring weekly Christmas movies year round. During the month of July both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries have holiday movie marathons including the premiere of a brand-new Christmas movie, Crashing Through the Snow.
How to make a perfect Hallmark Christmas movie, according to an Austin writer

This summer, there are inns that need saving and sprigs of mistletoe waiting to host a kiss. Starting this weekend, the Hallmark Channel will present a “Christmas in July” marathon of its made-for-TV cinematic holiday confections, beloved (and perhaps sometimes reviled) for their embrace of kitsch and the tropiest of tropes. Premiering as part of the series at 8 p.m. Saturday: “Crashing Through the Snow,” starring Amy Acker (known best for TV roles on “Angel” and “Person of Interest”) and written by Austin resident Tamar Laddy.
Don’t Miss Hallmark Channel’s Soap Sunday Marathon!

We are officially well into the summer, which means that Hallmark Channel’s annual “Christmas In July” summer celebration is in full swing! This year, in addition to the original movie Christmas in July movie added to the line-up, Crashing Through the Snow, the cable network has upped the ante on its popular holiday homage by adding a special “Soap Sunday” themed marathon featuring Christmas films starring daytimers!
