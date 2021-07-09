Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wood Dale, IL

CITY OF WOOD DALE, ILLINOIS 20...

Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 11 days ago

CITY OF WOOD DALE, ILLINOIS 2021-2022 SEWER CLEANING AND TV PROGRAM NOTICE TO BIDDERS The City of Wood Dale is soliciting sealed bids for the 2021 SEWER CLEANING AND TV PROGRAM. The work will consist of a two (2) year cleaning and televising program. 2021 Sewer Cleaning and TV program will consist of approximately 16,646 feet, ranging from 8" to 15" in diameter. 2022 Sewer Cleaning and TV program will consist of approximately 8,619 feet of sewer, ranging from 8" to 33" in diameter. Work will consist of video inspection with light cleaning, heavy cleaning, root cutting, estimated ten (10) protruding tap removals for each year, estimated five (5) locate and mark pipe defects each year, and estimated (4) locate buried manholes, and other related and incidental work. This work shall be performed in accordance with the specifications. Digital copies of the bid documents are available at www.rjn.com/bid-information or at www.questcdn.com by entering Quest Project Number #7933905 for a non-refundable fee of $30.00. If addenda are issued, you will automatically be notified by email to return to the website to access them. No questions will be accepted after 12:00 PM on Monday, July 26th, 2021 and no addenda will be issued after 4:00 PM on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Please contact QuestCDN.com at (952) 233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information. Sealed Proposals for the "2021 SEWER CLEANING AND TV PROGRAM" will be received until ten fifteen o'clock A.M. (10:15 A.M.) (prevailing time), Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 at the office of the City Clerk, City of Wood Dale, 404 N. Wood Dale Road, Wood Dale, Illinois 60191 at which time all bids will be publicly opened and read. All bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked in the lower left-hand corner "SEALED BID, DO NOT OPEN; PROPOSAL OF (NAME OF BIDDER) FOR THE CITY OF WOOD DALE 2021 SEWER CLEANING AND TV PROGRAM ". Any proposals received after this time will not be considered. No bid shall be withdrawn after opening of bids without the consent of the City of Wood Dale for a period of forty-five (45) days after the scheduled time of opening bids. The City of Wood Dale reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities in bidding and to accept the bid deemed most advantageous to it. Any questions regarding this project can be directed to Patrick Hulsebosch, RJN Group, via email: patrick.hulse bosch@rjnmail.com, via phone: (630) 682-4700 ext. 1317. CITY OF WOOD DALE, IL Nunzio Pulice, Mayor Lynn Curiale, City Clerk Published in Daily Herald July 9, 2021 (4566684) , posted 07/09/2021.

marketplace.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
104K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Wood Dale, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Dale, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois 20#Sewer Cleaning#Digital#Sealed Proposals#The City Clerk#N Wood Dale Road#Illinois 60191#Rjn Group#City Clerk Published
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Palatine, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

School supply donations needed for township's Apple Tree Campaign

Palatine Township has "kicked off" its 33rd annual Apple Tree Campaign, asking the community to help it provide in-need children attending kindergarten through ninth grade in District 15 and District 211 with new backpacks and school supplies. This year, the township will provide preregistered children with custom packed backpacks at...
Kane County, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Kane County to raise rabies tag fees in 2022

Effective Jan. 1, 2022, all Kane County Animal Control rabies tag fees will be increasing. The new tag fees will increase $2 for neutered animals less than 1 year of age, and $5 for non-neutered animals. Seniors (individuals 65 years or older with proof of age) will continue to receive free tags.
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Herald

Jim Schultz named AMVET of the Year

James Schultz, AMVETS Post Service Officer, who is a former Vernon Hills trustee, was presented by Post Commander Kenneth Neilson with the 2020-21 Illinois AMVETS Outstanding AMVET of the Year award. Besides this being an honor for Jim, it is also an honor for the Phillip Carpenter AMVETS Post 66.
Naperville, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

No injuries in Naperville house fire

No injuries were reported early Monday in a Naperville house fire, officials said. A resident of a single-family house on the 2400 block of Brockton Circle called 911 at 3:46 a.m. after hearing smoke detectors and smelling smoke, according to a news release from the Naperville Fire Department. Crews responded and investigated the scene, where they found fire in the attached garage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy