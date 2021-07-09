CITY OF WOOD DALE, ILLINOIS 20...

CITY OF WOOD DALE, ILLINOIS 2021-2022 SEWER CLEANING AND TV PROGRAM NOTICE TO BIDDERS The City of Wood Dale is soliciting sealed bids for the 2021 SEWER CLEANING AND TV PROGRAM. The work will consist of a two (2) year cleaning and televising program. 2021 Sewer Cleaning and TV program will consist of approximately 16,646 feet, ranging from 8" to 15" in diameter. 2022 Sewer Cleaning and TV program will consist of approximately 8,619 feet of sewer, ranging from 8" to 33" in diameter. Work will consist of video inspection with light cleaning, heavy cleaning, root cutting, estimated ten (10) protruding tap removals for each year, estimated five (5) locate and mark pipe defects each year, and estimated (4) locate buried manholes, and other related and incidental work. This work shall be performed in accordance with the specifications. Digital copies of the bid documents are available at www.rjn.com/bid-information or at www.questcdn.com by entering Quest Project Number #7933905 for a non-refundable fee of $30.00. If addenda are issued, you will automatically be notified by email to return to the website to access them. No questions will be accepted after 12:00 PM on Monday, July 26th, 2021 and no addenda will be issued after 4:00 PM on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Please contact QuestCDN.com at (952) 233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information. Sealed Proposals for the "2021 SEWER CLEANING AND TV PROGRAM" will be received until ten fifteen o'clock A.M. (10:15 A.M.) (prevailing time), Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 at the office of the City Clerk, City of Wood Dale, 404 N. Wood Dale Road, Wood Dale, Illinois 60191 at which time all bids will be publicly opened and read. All bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked in the lower left-hand corner "SEALED BID, DO NOT OPEN; PROPOSAL OF (NAME OF BIDDER) FOR THE CITY OF WOOD DALE 2021 SEWER CLEANING AND TV PROGRAM ". Any proposals received after this time will not be considered. No bid shall be withdrawn after opening of bids without the consent of the City of Wood Dale for a period of forty-five (45) days after the scheduled time of opening bids. The City of Wood Dale reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities in bidding and to accept the bid deemed most advantageous to it. Any questions regarding this project can be directed to Patrick Hulsebosch, RJN Group, via email: patrick.hulse bosch@rjnmail.com, via phone: (630) 682-4700 ext. 1317. CITY OF WOOD DALE, IL Nunzio Pulice, Mayor Lynn Curiale, City Clerk Published in Daily Herald July 9, 2021 (4566684) , posted 07/09/2021.