An investigation into a murder case that occurred nearly a year ago has led to the arrest of three men from North Carolina, police said. Jarvis Everett, Jamelle Everett, and Tarvis Everett were arrested by New Bern police with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Fugitive Task Force. The men are from Greenville and are each 25 years old. It appears two people are responsible for the killing of 29-year-old Matthew Small in New Bern.