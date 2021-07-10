Cancel
105.5 The Fan

PICTURES: Bureau of Land Management Work To Extinguish Fire Near Lucky Peak

By Marco
105.5 The Fan
105.5 The Fan
 6 days ago
0Boise Fire Department and other agencies are assisting the Bureau of Land Management to extinguish a wildfire fire near Lucky Peak and Micron. It started near Bonneville Point and is now being called the Bonnie Fire. No cause of the fire has yet to be reported. The Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire tells us that the fire is over 30 acres. Five engines, two bulldozers, three helicopters, and one heavy air tanker have been called to the scene. In the pictures below, you can see the smoke, the burned area, both of the helicopters, and the plane that is dumping fire extinguishing material on the site. With the excessive heat and overly dry conditions, it was a situation like this that fire crews were concerned about over the 4th of July. We've managed to get through the fireworks without any significant incidents. However, this small brush fire that has quickly burned over 30 acres is a bad sign because we are so early into the season. The Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire will want to get this fire out as quickly as possible because weather conditions will only worsen over the next several days. The National Weather Service has already issued excessive heat warnings for the Treasure Valley over the next 3-7 days. Dry conditions and camping often have bad results. Just two days ago, the Bureau of Land Management sent a helicopter crew to help fight a fire in Oregon in the Fremont-Winema National Forest. Today's fire is yet another reminder to be cautious while spending time outdoors.

