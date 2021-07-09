Indoor Air Hygiene Institute Establishes Certification for Building Air Quality

Being a safety and occupational health leader is not easy. In many cases, the position requires enormous responsibility and accountability with little or no authority or resources. Critical discussions regarding hazards affecting team members, patients, visitors, and others are required along with the informal leadership of fellow department leaders working on safety and occupational health issues as an additional duty and without line authority to officially delegate work. There are work assignments for the job itself, work assignments to organization and coordinate programs, and dynamic work that may come up in a moment’s notice. Outbreaks and pandemics may exponentially increase workloads but do not negate regularly scheduled work. It is not an easy position, and it can be made much more difficult with unseemly and untimely proverbial tripping hazards causing us to potentially be our own worst enemy. Certain actions and words, both purposeful and inadvertent, can deter organizations and employees from developing a reliable safety culture. If a safety leader intends to engage an organization and develop safety but instead creates disdain, distrust, and disruption, the situation becomes counterproductive. After research discussions with non-safety or occupational health department leaders, peer employees, and third-party safety leaders in health systems, healthcare clinics, public sector/public health organizations, and private industry/manufacturing and construction organizations, common attributes were noted that are perceived to detract from effective safety leadership. Being cautious of the following can help prevent losses of effectiveness as safety leaders.