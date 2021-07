Two Early Head Start and Head Start Programs are set to receive nearly $3 million in federal funding through the American Rescue Plan. The funding — provided to Parents and Children Together and the Honolulu Community Action Program — will help these programs recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, including by making up for lost learning time and building back to fully operational, comprehensive services this fall. This will ensure that Hawai‘i families have the support they need as they prepare their young children for school.