How will Richard Branson's space flight on VSS Unity differ from Jeff Bezos' launch on New Shepard?

Deming Headlight
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the space race, billionaire edition. Richard Branson, the founder of Virgin Galactic, is set to launch into space the morning of July 11, weather and technical checks permitting. If the mission is successful, Branson will beat competitor Jeff Bezos, who recently stepped down as CEO of Amazon, by days. Bezos' own rocket company, Blue Origin, plans to fly him to space on July 20.

www.demingheadlight.com

