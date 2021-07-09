Equipment breakdown closes Dryden Transfer Station Friday, probably Saturday

DRYDEN — Upper Valley residents planning a dump run Saturday might want to check the status of the Dryden Transfer Station before leaving home with a truckload. The facility closed Friday because of an equipment problem at the tipping floor, where customers drop off their trash, according to a notice from the Chelan County Public Works Department. The crane used to load garbage into trucks that then haul the garbage to the landfill near Pangborn Memorial Airport is not operating.