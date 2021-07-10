Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boise, ID

PICTURES: Bureau of Land Management Extinguish Fire Near Lucky Peak

By Marco
Posted by 
MIX 106
MIX 106
 22 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Boise Fire Department and other agencies assisted the Bureau of Land Management to extinguish a wildfire fire near Lucky Peak and Micron on Friday afternoon and evening. It started near Bonneville Point and is now being called the Bonnie Fire. No cause of the fire has yet to be reported. The Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire tells us that the fire burned over 150 acres. Five engines, two bulldozers, three helicopters, and one heavy air tanker were called to the scene. In the pictures below, you can see the smoke, the burned area, both of the helicopters, and the plane that is dumping fire extinguishing material on the site. With the excessive heat and overly dry conditions, it was a situation like this that fire crews were concerned about over the 4th of July. We've managed to get through the fireworks without any significant incidents. However, this brush fire is a bad sign because we are so early into the season. The Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire wanted to contain this fire as quickly as possible because weather conditions will only worsen over the next several days. The National Weather Service has already issued excessive heat warnings for the Treasure Valley over the next 3-7 days. Dry conditions and camping often have bad results. Just two days ago, the Bureau of Land Management sent a helicopter crew to help fight a fire in Oregon in the Fremont-Winema National Forest. Today's fire is yet another reminder to be cautious while spending time outdoors.

mix106radio.com

Comments / 0

MIX 106

MIX 106

Boise, ID
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Crime & Safety
Local
Idaho Accidents
Boise, ID
Accidents
State
Oregon State
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Weather#Accident#Bonneville Point#The Boise Fire Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

This Scenic Idaho Drive Is A Must Do

I love driving. I could be driving to the grocery store and I'm smiling. I love driving so much that most of the time when I drive I don't want to answer my phone even if its on blue tooth. I just want to enjoy the moment and focus on the actual art of driving. Sometimes I drive to think, other times I drive for the adrenaline rush but my favorite are scenic drives.
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

The Worst Baby Names To Ever Come Out of Idaho

Obviously there are babies with some pretty cringey names all over the place but Idaho parents may be leading the way in this category. A woman named Jessie who used to live in Rexburg began doing the lord's work when she started tracking this trend coming out of southern Idaho.
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

Idaho, What’s With The Roadside Sweet Corn?

I've seen all kinds of things being sold on the side of the road and at freeway exits:. Oranges, blankets, roses, flags, pottery, tee-shirts, water, stuffed animals, canvas paintings. I mean all of the things. And I have not once ever stopped to procure any of these items from their vendors. It just never seems worth the time and anxiety that traffic will start moving and you will be holing up the intersection because you wanted a generic teddy bear.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Is This Wildfire Smoke in Boise Making You Sick?

The air quality recently has been messing with my quality of life. Last week I came down with some nasty cold like symptoms. It started with my throat feeling scratchy and then developed into lots of sneezing and a runny nose. Today I woke up with my head pounding thanks to some serious sinus pressure. Of course for a moment I thought it could be the delta variant regardless of being vaccinated. Getting COVID tested ruled that out though.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Why Quinn’s Pond in Boise Should Be Closed Permanently

This summer has been brutal in the Treasure Valley. Boise has been breaking temperature records and the consecutive days over 100 degrees have been too many for comfort. In an attempt to cool off the locals head to public pools, waterparks and lakes like Lucky Peak and Lowell. A local favorite is Quinn's ponds and while it's convenient and a nice place to cool off, at one point does the publics safety come into play?
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Fraud Alert: “Bar Crawls” Coming To Boise Appear To Be A Scam

I like to believe that the baseline for people in society is inherent goodness. But it seems every day there is something that makes me question that belief. I think of the phrase "This is why we can't have nice things," because someone always has to ruin it for everyone else. One of the cool features on Facebook is the events tab that shows you what cool things are coming to your city. And even when you're not in the tab, Facebook's targeting algorithm has events that align with your interests pop up on your feed. Pretty convenient...until the event you are excited for turns out to be a scam.
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

25 Stunning Photos To Make You Fall In Love With Idaho All Over Again

Need a refresher on what a gorgeous state we live in? Escape for a moment and enjoy all four awesome seasons with these 25 stunning photos... Idaho is a massive state with almost every type of climate zone and miles and miles of endless beauty waiting to be photographed. Let's get lost in its beauty by taking a scenic tour of our state! Idaho may have only been a state for 131 years, but don't get it twisted... The amount of beauty that can be found in this state is not something that happened overnight. Mother nature has spent millions of years perfecting our gorgeous area; from the beautiful waterfalls along the Snake River, the massive lakes, the snow capped mountains and even the craft beers in our much younger cities.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

City of Boise Reverses Policy; Will Require Masks

Enjoying the "no mask" lifestyle? Not so fast, Boise--changes and reversals have been announced from the City of Boise that will be impacting where you are able to continue on with no mask and where you'll need to mask up. Just this week, the Centers for Disease Control or the...
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

5 Food Chains You Didn’t Know Where Regional to Idaho

Food chains and restaurants contribute to the unique culture within each region of the United States. In fact, you can easily determine what part of the country you're in simply by what food places are around you. Having grown up in the Midwest my whole life, there were some things...
Caldwell, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Did You See The Man Throwing Rocks At Cars On I84

Can you imagine this... It's Saturday and the family has been stuck at home all week long so you decide to go for a drive. You put the kids in their car seats, set up their entertainment screens so they can watch their favorite cartoons, you and your spouse put some music on and you get on the road. As you leave the hustle and bustle of the city behind you and the rolling hills outside of Caldwell start provide a gorgeous backdrop all of a sudden you come under attack. At first you don't realize what is happening but soon enough you figure out that your vehicle is being struck by stones thrown by a man on the side of the road. A rock thrown at 20 miles per hour that strikes a vehicle moving at 65 miles per hour creates a powerful impact that can lead to an accident and potentially death. Why would anyone do this? We may never know but we know that it happened here in the Treasure Valley this weekend.
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

Should Idaho Be Worried About Travelers From Las Vegas?

I took a very full flight to Las Vegas where reports are suggesting the Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus is running rampant. And when I tell you there were no masks in sight or social distancing taking place, it is not an understatement. I follow my own protocols for behavior regarding the virus and prevention of the spread. And every one has the right to do things the way they feel comfortable and safest. But the data released by the CDC on the rise of Covid specifically in Nevada is a little jarring.
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

Idaho’s Best Mini Golf Options

I'm not cool enough for actual golf, I'm just not good enough to swing a club in front of another person with confidence... Mini golf, however, you can count me in! Here are our great options in Idaho!. If you're in the Treasure Valley, you can of course start with...
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

Idaho Car Hits Deer, Bursts into Flames. Get This So it Doesn’t Happen to You

Last week we camped and played in Lowman and Stanley area. On Saturday evening we didnt finish playing and fishing at Red Fish Lake in Stanley until about 10pm. Our campsite was set up about an hour down the road in Lowman. While we saw maybe 1 or 2 deer on the way up to Stanley, it was a whole different story at dusk going into night. We both had to keep our eyes peeled especially around every corner. We easily saw over a dozen, probably closer to 20 in the hour drive. In the road, on the road, on the side of the road, by themselves in little groups of two and three. Seriously lots of deer and elk. Thank goodness we didn't hit any although we had to slow way way down and even honk more than once.
Caldwell, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Caldwell Threatens Fines For Water Usage

Idaho has a world-class irrigation system. I can remember our friend Senator Jim Risch telling a media personality the history of our state's irrigation system in the CNN Green Room in Washington DC. Who would've ever thought that the same system that keeps our farmers farming and our grass green has reached its limit.
California StatePosted by
MIX 106

California Transplants Can’t Pronounce These Six Boise Streets

As more and more people move to the Treasure Valley from California and other parts of the country, it's becoming easier and easier to spot a newbie. It's not the license plates or the overly aggressive driving that is giving it away, either. It's the way they pronounce certain local streets. I have found that these are the six streets that newcomers have the most trouble with. Keep reading to see which Idaho towns they always misspell.
California StatePosted by
MIX 106

So What If They’re From California? They Live Here Now

I'm feeling a way lately with all the hate Californians who have moved to Idaho are receiving. If it's not flat out telling them to go back to California, it's little constant digs that Californians don't fit in and they never will. But the fact is that Californians along with tons of people from plenty of other states are moving to Idaho. I get that the influx is making prices skyrocket, but it is what it is. It's not illegal to move here and I feel like it's getting to a point where new residents are treated as though they have committed a crime.

Comments / 0

Community Policy