Farmers’ markets and home delivery were no longer viable options. So this 62-year-old teamed up with a tech company to start an online business. Jenny Kahrl has spent more than 20 years ranching in Harrison, Montana, where she specializes in raising grass-fed Red Devon cattle—one of the oldest beef breeds in existence, known for their hardiness and well-marbled meat. Although women have always been part of the workings of a farm or ranch, Kahrl is one of the few women running cattle on her own land. For years, she took pride in selling all of her beef within a 50-mile radius of her ranch and seeing her customers face-to-face. But when the pandemic hit, in-person sales were out and the 62-year-old single mom knew that to keep her business going, she’d need to turn to technology and develop online sales and a home delivery system to keep afloat.