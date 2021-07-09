Cancel
Movie Review: ‘Black Widow’

By Rick Rice
mxdwn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt took all these years to finally see a standalone Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) movie following her screen debut in Iron Man 2 back in 2010! Not only did it take eleven long years but Black Widow was delayed three times due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The trailers kept us on edge and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were anxiously eager to witness her solo outing. With the long delay, the film is finally out and the question that is on everyone’s mind is…has the wait been worth it? Well, it depends if you’re a superfan of this superhero genre or a casual observer.

movies.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Video Review – Black Widow (2021)

EJ Moreno reviews the latest Marvel Studios film, Black Widow…. Marvel Studios is back in the cinemas, and their epic return is a bit lackluster. Black Widow is finally getting her solo film and critic EJ Moreno dishes on all things Natasha Romanoff and the Red Room. Watch the review...
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Black Widow actor Olivier Richters claims he played ‘first X-Men character’ in MCU

A Black Widow actor has made a bold claim about their appearance in the new film.After a year of delay, Natasha Romanoff’s standalone adventure was unveiled earlier this month, showing what happened to Scarlett Johansson’s characters between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.The film introduces us to her estranged Russian family, including sister Yelena (Florence Pugh), mother Melina (Rachel Weisz) and father Alexei (David Harbour), formerly known as the superhero Red Guardian.*Minor spoilers follow – you have been warned*In the film, she teams up with Yelena to break their super-strength father out of prison,...
Moviespiratemedia1.com

Black Widow expands MCU, lifestory of Natasha Romanoff

“Black Widow,” directed by Cate Shortland, premiered on July 9 and dives deeper into the character of Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow, played by academy award winner Scarlett Johansson, her past as well as the events which unfolded directly after the events of the 2016 “Captain America: Civil War.”
Moviesamtrib.com

AT THE MOVIES: Thanks to Florence Pugh and vulnerability, Black Widow packs an enjoyable punch

After a brief detour into 1995, Black Widow picks up right after the events of Captain America: Civil War, with Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) on the run from the U.S. government. With her Avengers found family disbanded, she just needs a place to lie low. That plan gets derailed once it turns out Dreykov (Ray Winston), the man who trained Romanoff to be an assassin in The Red Room, is alive. Not only that, but he has sent out master assassin Taskmaster to hunt down a collection of vials that would prove fatal to Dreykov's operation. To stop him, Romanoff will have to unite with her former adopted sister, Yelena (Florence Pugh), as well as other figures from her old life like Alexei (David Harbour) and Melina (Rachel Weisz).
Moviesthatshelf.com

Black Widow Interview: Olga Kurylenko Talks Playing the MCU’s Newest Villain

That Shelf News Editor/Senior Critic Victor Stiff has a spoiler-filled chat with Black Widow star Olga Kurylenko (Quantum of Solace, Oblivion) about her role in the MCU’s latest entry. Check out That Shelf’s Black Widow review here. Black Widow is currently available in theatres and on Disney+ with Premier Access.
MoviesJournal & Topics

‘Black Widow’ Does Character Justice

“Black Widow” (133 min., Rated PG-13 for sequences of intense sci-fi action and violence, thematic elements, and some language). 8 out of 10. The Black Widow superhero character was introduced in “Iron Man 2” in 2010 as Tony Stark’s new sexy secretary. Pepper Potts wasn’t too happy about that, but it opened the door for Scarlett Johansson to inhabit this iconic character and become a member of The Avengers. At this time, that group was only a glimmer. The first Avengers movie didn’t come out until 2012. And now over 10 years later, Black Widow has her own movie — her own backstory much like Captain America and Thor — regarded as one of the more popular superheroes that make up The Avengers.
MoviesWinchester News Gazette

Marvel Returns to Theaters with Black Widow

After over a year, Marvel’s Black Widow finally hit theaters and Disney + this week. Fans have been waiting for Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romnoff to get her own solo film since she debuted as the character way back in 2010’s Iron Man 2. The film begins in Ohio in 1995....
MoviesNew Times

Black Widow is action-packed spectacle with a touch of soul

Cate Shortland (Lore, Berlin Syndrome) directs this film about Avenger Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), aka Black Widow. The story takes place chronologically after the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016) but before Romanoff's death in Avengers: Infinity War (2018). Romanoff is on the run, forced to deal with a conspiracy with ties to her past as a spy. To fight the forces aligned to bring her down, she must deal with her broken relationships with her family members, sister Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), father Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour), and mother Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz). (133 min.)
MoviesComicBook

Black Widow Breaks Another Pandemic Box Office Record

Marvel's Black Widow has broken yet another pandemic box office record. Black Widow has officially crossed the $100 million mark at the domestic box office six days after release - making it the fastest film to do so since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Black Widow managed to outpace all the other big films to earn $100M in the post-pandemic market. Fast 9 took 8 days to reach $100M; Godzilla vs. Kong took 12 days, and A Quiet Place Part II took 15 days. It seems clear that Marvel Studios once again has the unique superpower to galvanize the movie industry like no one else can.
MoviesSFGate

Marvel's 'Black Widow' Crosses $200 Million Globally

Disney’s “Black Widow,” the first Marvel movie to grace theaters in two years, has surpassed a notable box office milestone, hitting $200 million worldwide. For the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a franchise that remains unrivaled at the box office, that would not traditionally be a benchmark worth highlighting. Many of its recent installments, at least the ones released pre-pandemic, have flown past $200 million globally in their opening weekends and climbed to $1 billion with relative ease. But, even as vaccination rates increase and people adapt to the outside world, moviegoing has yet to revert to normalcy. Still, roughly 20% of cinemas in the U.S. remain shuttered and locations in key international territories, including parts of Southeast Asia and Latin America, have closed again to help curb the spread of new variants of COVID-19. That makes otherwise expected achievements worth celebrating.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Why ‘Black Widow’ Writer Eric Pearson Felt Post-Credits Scene Guilt

The Marvel veteran dives into spoilers for his latest movie, including that Taskmaster reveal and the final moment that puts pressure on a future writer. Sometimes a screenwriter will sit down at a movie premiere and watch a film that doesn’t truly reflect their work. That’s not the case for Marvel veteran Eric Pearson, who has been fortunate to be intimately involved on projects such as Thor: Ragnarok and Black Widow, where he spent time on set and at rehearsals, which allowed him to better write for stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz.

