Movie Review: ‘Black Widow’
It took all these years to finally see a standalone Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) movie following her screen debut in Iron Man 2 back in 2010! Not only did it take eleven long years but Black Widow was delayed three times due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The trailers kept us on edge and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were anxiously eager to witness her solo outing. With the long delay, the film is finally out and the question that is on everyone’s mind is…has the wait been worth it? Well, it depends if you’re a superfan of this superhero genre or a casual observer.movies.mxdwn.com
Comments / 0