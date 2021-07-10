Cancel
Anchorage, AK

Governor Announces Senior Policy Advisor to Spearhead Statehood Defense Initiative

alaska.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 9, 2021 (Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy today announced his choice to lead his administration’s priority Statehood Defense initiative. Brett Huber is the Governor’s Senior Policy Advisor for Statehood Defense, responsible for overseeing and coordinating the State of Alaska’s ongoing efforts to reassert control of lands and waters and pushing back on attempts from President Joe Biden’s federal agencies to overregulate Alaskans.

