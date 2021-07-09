Cancel
Public Health

DHEC reviewing latest CDC guidance on school reopening

By Logan Reigstad
WIS-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control said Friday it’s reviewing new guidance released earlier in the day by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as schools across the country make changes to their reopening plans due to COVID-19. In a statement, DHEC said it is “currently reviewing the guidelines and will use them to draft the agency’s guidance for South Carolina’s schools.” The agency said it plans to share its school guidelines in the coming weeks.

