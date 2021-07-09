Health officials update information on COVID-19 spread in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services held a virtual meeting Friday morning to update the current COVID-19 situation in Missouri. The meeting was led by Acting Director of Health and Senior Services Robert Knodell, State Epidemiologist Dr. George Turabelidze and Director of the Division of Community and Public Health Adam Crumbliss. The focus included the recent spike in COVID-19 cases resulting from the spread of the delta variant.www.komu.com
