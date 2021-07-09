PHOTO GALLERY: Vance Clark Loves Donkeys, Plants, And Sunflowers

Vance Clark loves sunflowers, plants, and donkeys—a fact that is evident when one visits his home located at 2547 Hwy. 38 West, Latta. Even at mid-afternoon, his sunflowers brilliantly display their colors, and many of them are over 10 feet tall. They are at their most beauty at mid-morning. Clark explained that sunflowers love “water.” He demonstrated the manner in which he supplies his prized sunflowers with the water they thrive upon.