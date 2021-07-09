Striking Volvo workers nix tentative deal at truck plant

Pictures of thousands of brand new, unsellable Ford F-150s parked in lots in at least three states expressed the semiconductor shortage in real and financial terms. Ford's pain has been especially dreadful; CEO Jim Farley said nine of Ford's Tier 1 suppliers relied on chips from a single chip maker that experienced a fire in its clean room. This break in the supply chain is breaking the knees of Ford's star player. Earlier this month, the Detroit Free Press reported the automaker had sourced a supply of chips that would allow it to ship thousands of trucks to dealers and keep production lines going. Now, Automotive News reports that Ford is discussing an idea with dealers to ship trucks before the chips are installed. Any dealers receiving such vehicles would get training for service staff on how to install the hardware, and repayment for nearly an hour's worth of labor for each repair. This is only an idea for now, and if it became reality, only dealers agreeing to the plan would receive unfinished trucks.