Striking Volvo workers nix tentative deal at truck plant

By AP Opinion editor
Durango Herald
 10 days ago

A tentative agreement between Volvo and a union representing nearly 3,000 workers who have gone on strike twice this year at a southwest Virginia truck plant has been rejected by the striking workers, United Auto Workers officials announced Friday. It was the third tentative labor accord rejected by union workers...

