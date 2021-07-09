BREAKING: Another Top-25 B-School Goes Test-Optional For 2022

The University of Washington Foster School of Business was one of the few top-25 programs to miss out on the big rebound in full-time MBA applications in the pandemic cycle of 2019-2020 — barely; the school reported three fewer apps total than the year before. Numbers for the most recent cycle that concluded in spring 2021 have not yet been published; but seeing most of its peer programs go test-optional amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and based on the reaction to a test-optional approach in some of its other programs, Foster’s leadership concluded that the time had come to take the plunge in its full-time MBA. The school announced Thursday (July 8) that admission to the Foster MBA will be test-optional in the next cycle, which is now underway.