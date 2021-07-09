Wayne State receives $1.06 million grant for rural mental health program

Wayne State College has received a four-year grant for about $1.06 million to support experiential training programs for students in Northeast Nebraska. The Health Resources and Services Administration Behavioral Health Workforce Education and Training for Professionals grant was given through a local project aiming to increase access to behavioral health care for rural and other high-demand populations — including the 40 counties without a mental health provider, according to a college media release. More than $660,000 of the funds also has been earmarked for student scholarships in Wayne State’s graduate clinical mental health program.