Celebrating World Chocolate Day at Athens' Condor Chocolates
ATHENS — Located in the historic Five Points neighborhood here, Condor Chocolates produces bean-to-bar chocolates, confections, gelato and beverages. Brothers and co-owners Peter Dale, who graduated from the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication in 1999, and Nicholas Dale, who graduated from UGA’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences in 2004, opened the city’s first specialty chocolate shop in 2014 as an homage to the world-class cacao of Ecuador.www.henryherald.com
