Posey was removed from Sunday night's game vs. the Diamondbacks, and he has officially been diagnosed with a left thumb contusion. He suffered the injury after being hit by a foul ball. He initially tried to stay in the game, but he was ultimately in too much pain. Fortunately, he was able to avoid significant injury. He's currently listed as day-to-day, and while he'll be out of the starting lineup on Monday, manager Gabe Kapler told reporters that he might be available off the bench.