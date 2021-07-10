Cancel
DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson welcomes VP Kamala Harris to NACo's 2021 Conference

On Common Ground News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, MD–DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson had the honor of introducing Vice President Kamala Harris today (July 9) at the opening of the National Association of Counties (NACo) 2021 Annual Conference. NACo’s 86th Annual Conference, July 9-12, is being held at the Gaylord Hotel, in Prince George’s County,...

ocgnews.com

