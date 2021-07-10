DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson welcomes VP Kamala Harris to NACo’s 2021 Conference

Fox Nation host Tammy Bruce joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to react to Vice President Kamala Harris' comments on rural voters not being able to photocopy an ID. TAMMY BRUCE: Kamala may know this best because she can’t find her job. Right? She has no idea where that is. She doesn’t know what it entails, she doesn’t know what to do with it. She can’t do diplomacy, she doesn’t know how to answer questions. So it’s Kamala Harris who doesn’t understand where things are. The fact is, of course, we can joke about Harris that she doesn’t clearly know America at all. I would argue rural America can of course, they are running businesses, they run farms, they feed the world. Just like in urban areas there may be some economic problems, people of all different colors, but the question here is besides the insult of it, is why are the Democrats so desperate to make cheating easier? This is what’s amazing.