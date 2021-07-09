The Rundown: July 9–15
This year, the Chicago White Sox and FanDuel are teaming up to provide Sox fans with team trends each Friday throughout the regular season. The White Sox this past week went 3–3 against the Detroit Tigers (1–2) and Minnesota Twins (2–1). This week, the White Sox conclude the first half the season with a three-game series at the Baltimore Orioles (July-9–11). The Sox open the second half of the season with a six-game homestand against the Houston Astros (July16–18) and Minnesota Twins (July 19–21).whitesoxpride.mlblogs.com
