Another day of minor league baseball is in the books and you can see all the Astros affiliates results below. AAA: Sugar Land Skeeters (27-22) lost 3-2 (BOX SCORE) Velazquez started for the Skeeters and pitched well going 4 innings and allowing just 1 run. De La Cruz got the first run in on a sac fly in the first inning. In the 6th he gave the Skeeters the lead with a solo HR to go up 2-1. The bullpen pitched great most of the night with scoreless outings from Paredes, Martinez, and Abreu. Blanco came on to close it in the 9th and allowed a walk-off 2 run HR as the Skeeters lost 3-2.