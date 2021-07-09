Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Hollywood’s biggest names come out to for rare Tom Ford show

By NEKESA MUMBI MOODY
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mzU7i_0asg5SNn00
1 of 13

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hollywood took its collective gaze off itself and shifted it to fashion Friday night as designer and director Tom Ford staged an eye-popping show rivaled by the starry makeup of the audience.

In a display of celebrity that gave a hint at what is to come on Sunday’s Oscar red carpet, the staging of Ford’s autumn/winter womenswear collection drew superstars from every genre: There was Beyonce and Jay Z, Jennifer Lopez, Anna Wintour, Gwyneth Paltrow, Scarlett Johansson, Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Elton John, Aaron Rogers with girlfriend Olivia Munn, Magic Johnson, Naomi Campbell . and that was just for starters.

“It was beautiful and it was so nice that he brought his presentation to Los Angeles because he has so many fans here and he’s about to start his next movie and we’re just thrilled to have him as part of our community,” Reese Witherspoon told The Associated Press after the show.

The Oscar-winner, up for another on Sunday for “Wild,” added: “He’s a huge part of Hollywood and it influences fashion, and fashion influences Hollywood so it’s great to have someone of his stature in the fashion world presenting.”

Ford, a fashion titan who made his directorial debut in 2009 with the film “A Single Man,” hadn’t done a show in Los Angeles before; he normally shows in London during their fashion week but decided to present in the city he calls home. It was his first show for his own label (he used to be the chief designer for Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent).

While Hollywood celebrities help set the fashion trends, it’s New York, Paris and other cities that are normally the spotlight for the fashion industry. Perhaps that’s why — besides the allure of Tom Ford — the show at Milk Studios had such weight with Hollywood heavyweights. Other stars who were on hand included Jared Leto, John Legend, Fergie and husband Josh Duhamel, Angelica Huston, Molly Sims, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sofia Vergara and fiancé Joe Manganiello and Armie Hammer.

Ford did not disappoint when his moment arrived. The runway was decorated with pale pink petals, and at one point during the show, they cascaded from the ceilings onto the models walking the runway, which seemed gigantic in length.

And the clothes wowed. The collection was both funky and elegant, exquisite and bold. There was denim, leopard prints, puffed sleeves, crushed velvet and funky prints, as well as elegant gowns with dramatic designs and outfits with sheer cutouts. There were fur coats, dresses with fringes, and mixed materials, including a skirt blended with blue denim and leopard fur material.

Miley Cyrus called it beautiful. Naomi Campbell gushed about the mixed material dresses. And Jennifer Lopez already had her eye on at least two of the stunning pieces from the show.

When asked what made the night special, Lopez said: “It’s just about the glamour, right?”

And on that night, it was all that mattered.

___

Online:

__

Follow Nekesa Mumbi Moody at http://www.twitter.com/nekesamumbi

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

509K+
Followers
279K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Sims
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Fergie
Person
John Legend
Person
Sofia Vergara
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Naomi Campbell
Person
Jay Z
Person
Gwyneth Paltrow
Person
Tom Ford
Person
Josh Duhamel
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Beyonce
Person
Armie Hammer
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Julianne Moore
Person
Amy Adams
Person
Olivia Munn
Person
Reese Witherspoon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Fashion Week#Fashion Shows#Paris Fashion Week#Ap#Milk Studios#Nekesa Mumbi Moody
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fashion Show
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Andie MacDowell Steals The Red Carpet at Cannes

Actress Andie MacDowell has always possessed one of the most gorgeous manes in Hollywood, and she stunned us all on the red carpet at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival when she showed off her natural gray hair and otherworldly voluminous curls. She’s a breathtaking vision, reminding us, as Julianne Moore recently said, that “aging gracefully” is sexist, and the physical effects of age are just as beautiful as markers of youthfulness.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Glows In Selfie With Her ‘Coconut’ Emme, 13, After House Hunting With Ben Affleck

Ready for the weekend! J.Lo and her 13-year-old daughter Emme looked so much alike in this sweet new photo as they snuggled up. Jennifer Lopez, 51, posted the cutest photo with her daughter Emme, 13! The This Is Me…Then singer and her daughter looked SO much alike as they posed for the selfie, shared to Jen’s Instagram account on Saturday, July 17. “#WeekendVibes with my coconut,” Jennifer captioned the photo, which has already racked over half a million likes.
Movieswmagazine.com

Julia Roberts’s Daughter, Hazel Moder, Quietly Made Her Cannes Red Carpet Debut

Hazel Moder, the 16-year-old daughter of Julia Roberts, quietly made her red carpet debut this week at the Cannes Film Festival—but she was there supporting her other parent. Moder appeared alongside her father Daniel Moder, who served as the cinematographer for the festival film Flag Day. The younger Moder kept it chic and simple in a butterscotch yellow button-up lace dress. Dad, of course, wore a tux.
Movies247tempo.com

Tom Cruise’s 20 Biggest and Best Movies

Tom Cruise, who was born in 1962, has been a leading man for almost 40 years. His movies have grossed billions and billions of dollars, and have made him one of the highest-paid actors and biggest box office stars of all time. Cruise’s breakout role came in the 1983 teen...
CelebritiesMilton Daily Standard

At Cannes, amfAR gala returns in movie star style

ANTIBES, France (AP) — Sharon Stone hosted and Alicia Keys gave a dazzling performance as the lavish amfAR gala that raises money for AIDS research returned to Cannes Friday evening. One of the most anticipated nights of the festival, the 27th edition was a smaller more intimate affair than previous...
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Cannes: Sharon Stone, Alicia Keys Bring Glitz to Muted amfAR Gala

Held outside at the Villa Eilenroc in Antibes, the annual gala brought out fewer stars than usual, but the focus remained squarely on the mission to raise money for AIDS Research. Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share options. Sharon Stone and Alicia Keys...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

How Much Is Serena Williams' Husband Worth?

Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, are among the most successful powerhouse couples in Hollywood. The duo ranks up there with the likes of Beyonce and Jay-Z and Kim and Kanye (before their highly-publicized split). Williams and Ohanian met in 2015 at a hotel in Rome and though it wasn't love at first sight — seeing as they had somewhat of an awkward encounter — things ended up working out famously.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Jodie Foster stuns in an elegant white dress as she hits the red carpet with wife Alexandra Hedison at the Annette premiere at the Cannes Film Festival

Jodie Foster exuded elegance as she hit the star-studded red carpet for the Annette premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday. The actress, 58, looked incredible in a figure-hugging white dress which boasted silver embellishments and a stylish slit at the back. Joining the star was her wife Alexandra...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Mariah Carey Thinks Of Nick Cannon's Many Children

Nick Cannon is certainly pursuing his dream of having many children, and as a result, a large family – but he's taken a bit of an unorthodox approach to it, having had several children with quite a few women. The actor and the "Masked Singer" host could be expecting his seventh child soon. Cannon and "Wild 'n Out" cast member and model Alyssa Scott are reportedly expecting their first child together, a boy named Zen S. Cannon, reported People. Scott confirmed as much in a since-deleted "nude maternity post" to Instagram, per People. This will be Scott's second child, and her first with Cannon, who has quite the brood of kids already.
MusicPosted by
Amomama

Mary J Blige Claims Ex-Husband Kendu Isaacs Said She Is 'Done, Fat, and Old' but Fans Convinced Her Not to Abandon Music

Mary J Blige enjoys being called many names— an actor, a celebrity, and a talented singer. However, being called "a survivor" strikes a chord every time. Mary J Blige is popularly known as an American singer, songwriter, actress, and philanthropist. With nine Grammy awards and a hundred million records to her name, the 50-year-old has stamped her place in the music industry.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Sharon Stone poses in just a T-shirt in photo that causes a stir

Sharon Stone has shared glimpses into her home before, but none that get our pulses racing with the feeling of nostalgia quite like this. The actress posted a snapshot of her in her home, wearing nothing but a T-shirt and posing with what looks like a tube of liquid lipstick. "Been there, done that; got the T-Shirt" she captioned it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy