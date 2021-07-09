Request to restrict lake activities and firework information

With Webster Lake levels being unusually high for this time of year, we ask all boaters to be mindful of their wakes in order to minimize property damage around the lake. This includes a request to avoid water sports that create a wake and restrict motoring to headway speed this weekend. Headway speed is the slowest speed that a boat can be operated and maintain steerage (usually no greater than 5 mph). Remember that boaters are responsible for their wakes.