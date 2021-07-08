Cancel
Round Rock welcomes you! Whether you’re day-tripping, here for the big meeting or game, or planning to make Round Rock your home, we’re glad to have you.

Stroll through our Downtown District and take in the historic architecture, art installations and local eateries, or cheer for your team at one of the City’s state-of-the-art sports facilities, including Dell Diamond, home of the Round Rock Express.

Discover the legend of the Hairy Man, the timeless tale of the outlaw Sam Bass and rival lawman A.W. Grimes, and make sure to take a walk by our namesake round rock for a selfie-worthy scene rooted in cattle drives of days past, all while treating yourself to a world-famous Round Rock Donut.

Our central location in Texas, within a three-hour drive from the state’s most-populated cities, along with our top-notch entertainment, dining and lodging options, are a winning combination that make our City the perfect destination for your stay.

Go Round Rock! A great place to live, a great place to work, a great place to meet and a great place to play.

For more information, download our Visitor’s Guide and find us at GoRoundRock.com.

Round Rock is a city in the U.S. state of Texas, in Williamson County (with a small part in Travis County), which is a part of the Greater Austin metropolitan area. Its population was 99,887 at the 2010 census.

