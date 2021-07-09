Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Round Rock, TX

Parks and Recreation

Posted by 
Round Rock, Texas
Round Rock, Texas
 7 days ago

Parks and Recreation is dedicated and empowered to create a positive memorable experience in people’s lives. Round Rock has 37 developed parks gracing over 2,270 acres and trail corridors. Old Settlers Park is the crown jewel, offering a generous 640 acres of rolling countryside for local events and festivals. Round Rock offers exclusive parks including the Dog Depot Dog Park, the Play for All Abilities Park, Prete Main Street Plaza, Centennial Plaza and the Shaylah Dame Skate Park.​

Comments / 0

Round Rock, Texas

Round Rock, Texas

27
Followers
189
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Round Rock is a city in the U.S. state of Texas, in Williamson County (with a small part in Travis County), which is a part of the Greater Austin metropolitan area. Its population was 99,887 at the 2010 census.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Round Rock, TX
Round Rock, TX
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Park#Skate Park#Local Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Travel
Related
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Floodwaters still rising in western Europe with death toll over 120

SCHULD/ERFTSTADT, Germany, July 16 (Reuters) - German officials feared more deaths on Friday after "catastrophic" floods swept through western regions, demolishing streets and houses, killing more than 100 people and leaving hundreds more missing and homeless. Communications were cut in many areas and entire communities lay in ruins after swollen...

Comments / 0

Community Policy