Parks and Recreation
Parks and Recreation is dedicated and empowered to create a positive memorable experience in people’s lives. Round Rock has 37 developed parks gracing over 2,270 acres and trail corridors. Old Settlers Park is the crown jewel, offering a generous 640 acres of rolling countryside for local events and festivals. Round Rock offers exclusive parks including the Dog Depot Dog Park, the Play for All Abilities Park, Prete Main Street Plaza, Centennial Plaza and the Shaylah Dame Skate Park.
Comments / 0