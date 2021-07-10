About Your Water

The Utilities and Environmental Services Department is committed to providing customers with water that is safe to drink, readily available and of excellent quality.

To view your monthly, daily, or hourly water usage, register at our customer portal at RRTXwater.com. (Please note you will need your CID-account number found on your utility bill to register.)

The how-tos and what-ifs of your home’s water and wastewater (sewer) utilities. How to shut-off your water, bypass water softeners, determine if you have a water leak, and more with the Home Utilities Guide.

Our tiered water rate structure is designed to encourage water conservation. Throughout the year, customers with heavier water usage are charged increasingly higher rates. Find current rates here.

Outdoor Watering Schedule

The City encourages residents to follow the watering schedule even when no drought restrictions are in effect. The best time to water is before 12 noon or after 7 p.m. The watering schedule is voluntary unless drought restrictions are in place. Round Rock is not currently under drought restrictions.

Address Ends inTwice per Week – Stage 1*Once per Week – Stage 2*

0Monday / ThursdayThursday

1Wednesday / SaturdayWednesday

2Tuesday / FridayTuesday

3Monday / ThursdayMonday

4 or 8Sunday / ThursdaySunday

5 or 9Wednesday / SaturdaySaturday

6 or 7Tuesday / FridayFriday

Want to know what you’re paying for? Watch this quick video about the water service a typical residential water bill covers, and the costs of delivering a consistent, reliable flow of safe and affordable drinking water to your faucet.

Zebra mussels are having a devastating effect on the state’s natural resources. These highly destructive, invasive species are spreading across Texas lakes by hitching a ride on boats, trailers, jet ski’s, fishing equipment and swimming gear. Zebra mussels only grow to about 1 1/2 inches long; however, they multiply rapidly, one million eggs spawned by one female each year, and with the lack of natural predators in Texas lakes, they can cause tremendous environmental and economic damage.

Drought Restrictions

While no mandatory restrictions are currently in effect in 2021, the City encourages you to practice smart water usage year-round. Only water on your designated day(s) if needed, and keep in mind that water waste is always prohibited.

To report a water waste violation, email Water Conservation, call 512-671-2872, or on the City’s RRTX mobile app. Please include the date, time, location (address or intersection), and type of violation (i.e., water running into the street).

You can find the full Drought Contingency Plan here.

To learn more ways you can use less water, visit the City’s Water Conservation Program page.