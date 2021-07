Craftsman bungalow built ca. 1930 needs to be moved to avoid demolition. House is roughly 44 x 50 ft. on a pier and beam foundation with a 15 x50 ft. rear addition. Although it was identified in 1992 and 2010 as a potential historic landmark it was never designated. For more information contact the Planning and Development Services Department at 512-218-5428 or kharding@roundrocktexas.gov.