Round Rock, TX

Share your knowledge of Round Rock History

The City is currently recording a video series focused on places and areas with a rich historic background in Round Rock. If you have knowledge about a building or piece of land with an interesting history and would be interested in potentially serving as an interview subject for the video series, please contact kharding@roundrocktexas.gov or 512-218-5421.

Round Rock is a city in the U.S. state of Texas, in Williamson County (with a small part in Travis County), which is a part of the Greater Austin metropolitan area. Its population was 99,887 at the 2010 census.

