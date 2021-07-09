Cancel
Ohio State

Analyzing impact as 4-star lineman George Fitzpatrick commits to Ohio State

By Birm
lettermenrow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS — Ohio State’s hot recruiting stretch has another win: George Fitzpatrick has committed to the Buckeyes. The 4-star offensive tackle from Cherry Creek (Englewood, Colo.) High School worked toward a decision after a busy month of June. Colorado’s No. 2-ranked player made official visits to Ohio State, Michigan, Florida, Oregon and Oklahoma. When the dust settled, it was the Buckeyes visit that stood tall.

