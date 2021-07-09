Mr. William Albert Devlin III, affectionately known as “Guido” and “Billy”, age 55, of Rome, GA passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at a local hospital. Guido was born in Philadelphia, PA on August 3, 1965, son of Carolyn Lindsey Devlin and the late William Albert Devlin II. He was also preceded in death by a son, Nicholas Devlin, by a daughter, Darby Devlin, and by a sister, Christine Devlin. Guido was a veteran of the United States Army. He received his Associates Degree in Criminal Justice from Floyd College. He retired as an officer with the Rome City Police Department. Most recently, Guido was a school bus driver for the Rome City School system. He also worked as an insurance agent for a time.