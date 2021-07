Margot Robbie has talked more about her leading role in Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie. "Right, it comes with a lot of baggage!" Robbie told Vogue. "And a lot of nostalgic connections. But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it. People generally hear 'Barbie' and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,' and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't...'"