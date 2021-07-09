Cancel
2021 Innovative Delaware Educator Award Recipients Chosen

By Ryan Sigmund
the University of Delaware
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Innovative Delaware Educator Awards celebrate the contributions of high school educators towards creating an environment for students to grow their entrepreneurial skills. Horn Entrepreneurship values the work of educational professionals and looks to support them in creating innovative opportunities for Delaware students. Each of the awards provides a mini-grant of up to $500 to be used towards an innovative project at their school. The projects will be executed over the course of the 2021 Fall semester in and out of the classroom through strategically implemented clubs and other programs.

