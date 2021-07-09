Cancel
Retired Army Capt. Sam Brown to Newsmax: Twitter Censorship ‘Unacceptable’

 9 days ago

Retired U.S. Army Capt. Sam Brown said Friday on Newsmax that Twitter censored his Fourth of July tweet, where he stood at the front of soldiers saluting the flag, showing the scars he received after being horrifically burned while serving in Afghanistan. ”I posted a tweet of me in uniform...

POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.
POTUSBBC

Trump sues Twitter, Google and Facebook alleging 'censorship'

Former US president Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against tech giants Google, Twitter and Facebook, claiming that he is the victim of censorship. The class action lawsuit also targets the three companies' CEOs. Mr Trump was suspended from his social accounts in January over public safety concerns in the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

GOP Senate candidate Sam Brown vows to challenge Big Tech, calls critical race theory an 'insult' to America

Retired Army Capt. Sam Brown is hoping to challenge the Washington political class as a Republican Senate candidate in Nevada with his newly launched campaign. "I decided to run for U.S. Senate because the American people need a champion who will lead and serve them based off of shared values," Brown told Fox News during a phone interview. "We have had a political class that has neglected America's interests and values in exchange for political talking points and special interests groups. It's time for Americans to be represented by leaders who care about them and will, you know, address the issues that Americans are dealing with."
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Army veteran, potential GOP Senate candidate, accuses Twitter of flagging July 4 post of his salute in uniform

An Army veteran who appears to be eyeing a Senate run in Nevada is taking aim at Twitter for flagging his Fourth of July tweet for "potentially sensitive content." Retired Army Captain Sam Brown, a Purple Heart recipient and a potential GOP challenger to Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., commemorated Independence Day by sharing a photo of himself offering a salute in uniform with the text "Freedom isn't free."
MilitaryFox News

Army vet slams Twitter for flagging July 4 post

Public Safetykboi.com

Rep. Fleischmann to Newsmax: We Need to Fund the Police

Tennessee Rep. Chuck Fleischmann told Newsmax that the best way to promote law and order is to fund the police. The congressman’s comments were made in light of a homicide surge in Chicago under Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Appearing Friday on “Spicer & Co.,” Fleischmann, a Republican, said: “The best...
InternetMSNBC

Twitter keeps riding the line between moderation and censorship

A recent report from the Southern Poverty Law Center about the proliferation of far-right figures on Twitter notes that a number of popular right-wing personalities with histories of repellent racial views, and some who have embraced and spread fake and harmful conspiracy theories (like One America News Network anchor Jack Posobiec), have been treated with kid gloves.
POTUSWashington Post

Fox News’s embarrassing blunder in the White House briefing room

The White House press briefing room has been a little more boring over the past six months, which is probably a good thing. But there are occasional fireworks, mostly when Fox News’s Peter Doocy asks press secretary Jen Psaki to comment on the culture-war-issue du jour on his network. But...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

QAnon fanatics are rebranding their 'secret war.' And it could work.

A few years into waiting for “the storm” to sweep away former President Donald Trump’s enemies, some believers in the prophetic QAnon conspiracy theory have decided to take matters into their own hands. These “digital soldiers” aren’t picking up guns or marching on the Capitol — though many actually did...
Foreign Policy1490wosh.com

Rep. Michael McCaul to Newsmax: Taliban Resurges in Afghanistan

Texas Rep. Michael McCaul warned on Newsmax that according to information he received in a U.S. intelligence briefing, the Taliban are resurging in Afghanistan. Appearing Thursday on “The Chris Salcedo Show,” McCaul, the lead Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said: “It’s so clear, it’s going to be ugly. It’s going to get worse.”
Public SafetyBradford Era

Colombian VP: Moïse assassination 'unacceptable'

Colombia's vice president Marta Lucia Ramirez says the assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moïse last week is "unacceptable," and her country is coordinating with law enforcement on the investigation. (July 13) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
Abington, MAcapenews.net

Veterans Spotlight — US Army Private Bob Smith

Bob Smith served his country with bravery in the US Army from 1968 to 1970 as a private in the Vietnam War. Private Smith grew up in Abington and went to basic training at Fort Polk, Louisiana, where he endured the rigorous training that would prepare him for the jungles of Southeast Asia. Private Smith was sent to Vietnam in May 1968.

