Pixile Talks Super Animal Royale – Idea Behind the Game, Competition and More
If you ever wanted to play as cute animals in a fight to the death, then Pixile’s Super Animal Royale might be just the thing for you! On the surface, it looks like a cute, cartoon-y platform, but underneath lies a frenetic, 64-player, top-down battle royale. It’s definitely an intriguing premise, and we were given the chance to speak to Pixile Studios’ co-founder Michael Silverwood regarding the idea behind the game, the battle royale landscape and more.mp1st.com
Comments / 0