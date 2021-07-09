Pixile Talks Super Animal Royale – Idea Behind the Game, Competition and More

It was quite the ride to go from the initial tease to the final release of the massive RPG Divinity: Original Sin 2 ($24.99) on modern iPads. It recently arrived and featured it as our Game of the Week when it launched. Read my review of it here on iPad Pro 2020. Following the launch, Divinity: Original Sin 2 was updated with many improvements and fixes and the team confirmed that both Elverils and Larian are keen on supported the iPad release. Today, Elverils Tweeted about some surprises in the works for Divinity: Original Sin 2 on iPad and also asked what people thought about a potential iPad version (A12 and later) of the first Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition. Elverils confirmed in a reply to Killercow that no promises can be made but Elverils is gauging interest in an iPad version of Divinity: Original Sin right now. Watch the console trailer for Divinity: Original Sin below: