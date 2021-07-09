Hyde on rotation and Elias on upcoming draft
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde explained the handling of some young pitchers earlier today by breaking it down to its simplest form. Nothing complicated about the formula. “I think if you’re pitching well, it’s pretty easy to stay here right now,” he said. “If you come in and you show you can pitch well and can compete here, you’re going to have the opportunity to go back out. Just like (Spenser) Watkins did his last start.www.masnsports.com
