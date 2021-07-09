People on the Move

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQX: MEDXF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Marcel Konrad as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Konrad succeeds Roland Boivin, who is stepping down after nearly a decade in the role. Mr. Boivin has agreed to stay on in an advisory capacity in order to help ensure an orderly transition of responsibilities to Mr. Konrad over the next approximately three months.