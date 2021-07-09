People on the Move
EDUCATION: Jones Graduate School of Business, Rice University, Master of Business Administration - Candidate 2022. Kevin brings over 8 years of Business Development experience in the energy oil and gas industry. Growing RSM's Houston energy practice will be his main objective. Kevin sits on the business development committee for the Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA) as well as a position on the Small Steps Energy Classic Advisory Board. Kevin holds a B.A. in Marketing/Advertising/Legal Studies from Texas Tech University and is a current MBA Candidate at Rice University.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0