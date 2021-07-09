People on the Move

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleEDUCATION: Jones Graduate School of Business, Rice University, Master of Business Administration - Candidate 2022. Kevin brings over 8 years of Business Development experience in the energy oil and gas industry. Growing RSM's Houston energy practice will be his main objective. Kevin sits on the business development committee for the Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA) as well as a position on the Small Steps Energy Classic Advisory Board. Kevin holds a B.A. in Marketing/Advertising/Legal Studies from Texas Tech University and is a current MBA Candidate at Rice University.

CollegesHarvard Health

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

Brad M. Barber is Professor of Finance at the University of California Davis Graduate School of Management; Wei Jiang is Arthur F. Burns Professor of Free and Competitive Enterprise in the Finance Division at Columbia Business School; and Adair Morse is Associate Professor of Finance at the University of California Berkeley Haas School of Business. This post is based on a recent paper, forthcoming in the Journal of Finance, authored by Mr. Barber, Ms. Jiang, Ms. Morse; Manju Puri, J. B. Fuqua Professor of Finance at Duke University Fuqua School of Business; Heather E. Tookes, Professor of Finance at Yale School of Management; and Ingrid M. Werner, Martin and Andrew Murrer Professor in Finance at The Ohio State University Fisher College of Business.
Collegesalbuquerqueexpress.com

SRM University AP collaborates with Harvard Business School

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): SRM University, AP a top-notch and new-age university situated in the heart of Andhra Pradesh, collaborates with Harvard Business School Online to offer high-impact online courses to its students. Eliminating the difference between borders and nations, the university is focused on providing global...
ScienceNewswise

Life Science Entrepreneurship Concentration To Be Added to Rensselaer MBA Program

Newswise — TROY, N.Y. — With the recent award of a New York Life Science Entrepreneur Development grant from Empire State Development (ESD), the Lally School of Management at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute will launch a life science entrepreneurship concentration within their Master of Business Administration (MBA) program. As one of...
Educationduke.edu

Symposium Spotlights: Plenary Panel

Duke Learning Innovation co-hosted the 2021 Pandemic Pedagogy Research Symposium on May 5, alongside institutional partners the Center for Academic Innovation at the University of Michigan, Penn’s Online Learning Initiative, the McGraw Center for Teaching and Learning at Princeton, and the Stanford Center for Professional Development. The Symposium featured presentations and panel discussions on new and emerging research related to teaching and learning during the pandemic with a focus on applied scholarship that advances the art and science of teaching.
ScienceNewswise

ORNL’s Gluesenkamp, Im receive ASHRAE Distinguished Service Awards

Newswise — Kyle Gluesenkamp and Piljae Im, Oak Ridge National Laboratory building technology researchers, were two of 15 scientists recognized with 2021 Distinguished Service Awards by ASHRAE, the international professional association for heating, refrigerating and air conditioning engineers. The awards recognize engineers from academia, industry and national laboratories who have provided exceptional support to the organization.
Coding & Programmingcase.edu

Computer researcher wins NSF CAREER award

Xusheng Xiao focuses on intersection of software engineering and computer data security. Case Western Reserve University data scientist Xusheng Xiao will use a National Science Foundation (NSF) CAREER award to investigate how computer and mobile-device apps may use consumers’ sensitive personal data—and then leverage that knowledge to detect abnormal behaviors from hackers.
CollegesPoets and Quants

How Northwestern Kellogg Became A Social Impact Hub

Climate change. Food security. Women’s rights. MBA students around the United States and globally are tackling some of today’s biggest challenges, and nowhere more so than at Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management. Kellogg students are confronting society’s greatest problems by launching such social impact ventures as One Acre Fund,...
Fayetteville, ARUniversity of Arkansas

Jebaraj Elected to National Association for Business Economics Board

Mervin Jebaraj, director for the Center for Business and Economic Research at the Sam M. Walton College of Business, has been named a director for the National Association for Business Economics Board. “Mervin is a perfect complement to Raja Kali, department chair, and Gary Ferrier, University Professor, as they provide...
CollegesRepublic

Purdue nabs 175 U.S. utility patents

Purdue University researchers were awarded the sixth highest number of U.S. utility patents among universities worldwide in 2020 — and the most among all Big Ten universities. Through the Purdue Research Foundation, the school earned 175 patents, ranking it behind only the University of California, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDP) Appoints Marcel Konrad as new CFO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQX: MEDXF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Marcel Konrad as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Konrad succeeds Roland Boivin, who is stepping down after nearly a decade in the role. Mr. Boivin has agreed to stay on in an advisory capacity in order to help ensure an orderly transition of responsibilities to Mr. Konrad over the next approximately three months.
EnvironmentSciDev.Net

Twenty sixth International Forestry and Environmental Science Symposium

We are pleased to announce that the 26th International Forestry and Environmental Science Symposium organized by the Department of Forestry & Environmental Science, Faculty of Applied Sciences, University of Sri Jayewardenepura (USJ) under the above theme will be held on 20th & 21st of January 2022 at USJ in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Houston, TXrice.edu

Phil Bedient honored by American Institute of Hydrology

Rice University’s Phil Bedient has been awarded the American Institute of Hydrology‘s Ray K. Linsley Award in honor of outstanding contributions in surface water hydrology. In more than 45 years at Rice, Bedient has taught generations of engineering students, directed more than 100 research projects, written more than 200 peer-reviewed...
EducationINSEAD Knowledge

Developing Quality Conversations About Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Organisations – including business schools – are increasingly focused on expanding their DEI capabilities. Consider these best practices for productive conversations around DEI. For decades, it has been commonplace for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) advocates to feel their voices were unheard and strategies not acted upon by their organisations’...
Collegesbozemanmagazine.com

Mallory Molina awarded Ford Fellowship for astrophysics research, diversity efforts

Mallory Molina, who studies black holes in dwarf galaxies at Montana State University, was awarded a 2021 Ford Foundation Postdoctoral Fellowship in June. In addition to recognizing the academic achievements of the awardees, the competitive Ford Foundation Fellowship Program — administered by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine — is grounded in a mission to increase diversity on college campuses.
Deland, FLThe DeLand-Deltona Beacon

Stetson University announces senior leadership transitions

Stetson University President Christopher F. Roellke, Ph.D., announced that Lua Hancock, Ed.D., vice president for campus life and student success (CLaSS), left the school July 7 following her decision to step down from her position after more than a decade at Stetson. “My time at Stetson has been the highlight...
Collegeslipscomb.edu

College of Business announces academic leadership appointments

As planning for the fall is underway, new leaders continue to build growing College of Business programs. Lipscomb University College of Business Dean Ray Eldridge recently announced several academic leadership appointments for the college. Marcy Binkley, assistant professor of accounting, and Julio Rivas, associate professor of finance, have both been...
Collegestucsonpost.com

BML Munjal University names Dr. Anirban Chakraborti, Dean

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero Group initiative, has announced the appointment of Dr Anirban Chakraborti as the Dean for School of Engineering and Technology and the Dean for Research. With over two decades of experience as an academician, prior to this, Dr Chakraborti...

