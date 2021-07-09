Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

UCAS reports rise in number of applications to study art and design at uni

By Molly Long
Design Week
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Record numbers” of students have applied to university this year, revealing the “clear demand” for undergraduate study according to UCAS’ chief executive. The number of prospective students applying to art and design university courses has increased, according to new UCAS data. Numbers released following the 30 June application deadline show...

www.designweek.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucas#Uni#European Union#Art#Ucas#Design Week#Eu#Brexit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Education
News Break
Arts
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
Related
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Home-education numbers rise by 75%

The number of children registering for home education in the UK rose by 75% in the first eight months of the current school year, according to BBC research. In north-west England numbers were 92% up on the previous two-year average, figures from 153 councils show. Some parents and councils -...
Theater & Danceoperawire.com

TRG Arts Releases New Study of Comeback Plans for Performing Arts Organizations

TRG Arts, an international arts management consulting group, released data from its most recent study of U.S., U.K., and Canadian performing organizations’ comeback plans. The results are surprising on several fronts, with top-level numbers showing deep differences in timing for the resumption of live in-person events, as well as subscription and individual event ticket sales, investment in new works, and safety protocols. TRG’s sample size grew from 74 clients surveyed in June 2020 to 226 this year, thus providing a broader picture of organizational strategies for returning to live performances.
Pharmaceuticalstechstartups.com

mRNA Vaccine inventor says he’s worried about surge in covid-19 cases in countries with most vaccinated citizens. “This is worrying me quite a bit,” Dr. Malone said

Dr. Robert Malone, a pioneer and one of the five inventors of mRNA vaccines, expressed his concerns about the sudden surge in covid-19 cases in countries with the most vaccinated citizens while the 15 least vaccinated countries don‘t seem to face any problem. On Friday, Dr. Malone shared a viral...
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Naomi Osaka reveals racist backlash after saying she would represent Japan at the Olympics

Tennis star Naomi Osaka has spoken out about the backlash she received after announcing she would play for her birth country of Japan rather than the United States at this year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.She expressed surprise at the criticism during an episode of her new self-titled docuseries on Netflix.“I’ve been playing under the Japan flag since I was 14. It was never even a secret that I’m going to play for Japan for the Olympics," said Ms Osaka, according to Insider. "So I don’t choose America and suddenly people are like, ‘Your Black card is revoked.’ And it’s...
Sciencenaturalhealth365.com

Censored COVID News: The real risk revealed with Andrew Kaufman, MD

Another segment of the population thinks very differently about the threat of infection that COVID-19 represents. These are the people who likely go about their days and do not fear exposure to the virus. They trust their immune systems to defend against invaders, and they know that disease can only form if the conditions are right within the body.
Public SafetyPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Will Canada’s Plan For Catalytic Converter Thefts Work?

Montreal, Canada, has a plan for the huge spike in catalytic converter thefts. At first brush, it seems so simple. But will it work? Montreal is having motorists register their catalytic converters. Canada is engraving catalytic converters with ID numbers. To begin registering cats three sites in Montreal were set...
Collegeswisc.edu

APC self-study report completed

At least once every five years the Academic Planning Council completes a self-study to review the Council’s structure and functions to assess its effectiveness as a faculty voice and its compliance with Faculty Policies and Procedures. During the 2020-2021 academic year the Academic Planning Council self-study subcommittee completed its self-study report and the APC approved the report as complete. Recommendations in the report include:
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Design Smells in Deep Learning Programs: An Empirical Study

Nowadays, we are witnessing an increasing adoption of Deep Learning (DL) based software systems in many industries. Designing a DL program requires constructing a deep neural network (DNN) and then training it on a dataset. This process requires that developers make multiple architectural (e.g., type, size, number, and order of layers) and configuration (e.g., optimizer, regularization methods, and activation functions) choices that affect the quality of the DL models, and consequently software quality. An under-specified or poorly-designed DL model may train successfully but is likely to perform poorly when deployed in production. Design smells in DL programs are poor design and-or configuration decisions taken during the development of DL components, that are likely to have a negative impact on the performance (i.e., prediction accuracy) and then quality of DL based software systems. In this paper, we present a catalogue of 8 design smells for a popular DL architecture, namely deep Feedforward Neural Networks which is widely employed in industrial applications. The design smells were identified through a review of the existing literature on DL design and a manual inspection of 659 DL programs with performance issues and design inefficiencies. The smells are specified by describing their context, consequences, and recommended refactorings. To provide empirical evidence on the relevance and perceived impact of the proposed design smells, we conducted a survey with 81 DL developers. In general, the developers perceived the proposed design smells as reflective of design or implementation problems, with agreement levels varying between 47\% and 68\%.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Caribbean woman whose Windrush father served in Royal Air Force forced to shell out thousands to remain in UK

A Caribbean woman whose Windrush father served in Royal Air Force (RAF) for years has been forced to shell out thousands of pounds to remain in the UK due to what lawyers term “discriminatory” British nationality laws.Sharon Vitalis, 48, who worked for the NHS for more than 15 years, has been refused status under the Windrush Scheme on the basis that she was born in Germany while her father was deployed in the country.Her five siblings, all of whom were born in the UK, were British by birth.Ms Vitalis, whose family moved back to the UK months after she was...
Stocksdecrypt.co

Uniswap DeFi Token UNI Rises 9%

Uniswap's unicorn reaches the promised Ethereum land. Image: pplpleasr. The price of UNI, the native governance token of decentralized exchange Uniswap, has increased by 9% over the past 24 hours to reach $20.6, data from crypto metrics platform CoinGecko shows. Uniswap’s rise this week follows, among other things, CoinMarketCap’s integration...
U.K.Design Week

The Click designs new East of England flagship brand Head East

A new flexible place brand for the Norfolk and Suffolk regions hopes to support arts and culture organisations in the area. Norwich-based design studio The Click has created a new brand identity to promote arts and culture in the East of England. The Head East brand, which will be applied...
Public HealthPosted by
WZDX

Rising number of Delta variant cases a concern for doctors

ALABAMA, USA — UAB Director of Infectious Diseases Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo said there is a rise in cases of the Delta COVID variant in the U.S. "We're seeing this pretty much nationwide. If you look at the overall tally for new cases in the country, they are up in the order of a single to double percent," said Marrazzo.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Implications of vanishing Krein parameters on Delsarte designs, with applications in finite geometry

In this paper we show that if $\theta$ is a $T$-design of an association scheme $(\Omega, \mathcal{R})$, and the Krein parameters $q_{i,j}^h$ vanish for some $h \in T$ and all $i, j \in T$, then $\theta$ consists of precisely half of the vertices of $(\Omega, \mathcal{R})$ or it is a $T'$-design, where $|T'|>|T|$. We then apply this result to various problems in finite geometry. In particular, we show for the first time that nontrivial $m$-ovoids of generalised octagons of order $(s, s^2)$ are hemisystems, and hence no $m$-ovoid of a Ree-Tits octagon can exist. We give short proofs of similar results for (i) partial geometries with certain order conditions; (ii) thick generalised quadrangles of order $(s,s^2)$; (iii) the dual polar spaces $\rm{DQ}(2d, q)$, $\rm{DW}(2d-1,q)$ and $\rm{DH}(2d-1,q^2)$, for $d \ge 3$; (iv) the Penttila-Williford scheme. In the process of (iv), we also consider a natural generalisation of the Penttila-Williford scheme in $\rm{Q}^-(2n-1, q)$, $n\geqslant 3$.

Comments / 0

Community Policy