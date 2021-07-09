Russell “Rusty” Armstrong Hall, Jr.
Russell “Rusty” Armstrong Hall, Jr., 52, a resident of St. Bernard Parish, passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 after a long battle with brain cancer. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Melinda Murphy Hall; son, Zachary Hall; “kids”, Nataliya and Marisa; sisters; Mary Ann (Ronald) Thompson, Cynthia (Glen) Gabb, and Adrienne Lezina; father-in-law, Lamont “Whip” Murphy (Cindy); mother-in-law, Cynthia Murphy; nieces and nephews; Jeremy (Erica), Jaimie (Luke), Olivia, Gregory, Dru, Henry, Mia, and Liam; great nieces and nephews; Abigail, Katherine, Elise, Christos, and Grant. He will also be missed by the Blum family and many friends.www.an17.com
Comments / 0