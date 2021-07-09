Cancel
The Afterlife: When a Swimming Career Comes to An End

By Alyssa Blair
SwimInfo
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Afterlife: When a Swimming Career Comes to An End. Now. It’s a word, a concept, that many athletes in general, but swimmers especially, understand well. Being present in their training, honing not only their bodies but also their minds, to be the best and most sharp that they can be. Racing a meet not only physically but mentally. Learning to let go of the voices of doubt, drowning them, and instead only listen to and win on instinct. In order to succeed, a swimmer must live in the moment.

