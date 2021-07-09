Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Nate McMillan talks about being named full-time head coach of the Hawks

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48v11k_0asfwLEx00

ATLANTA — Last week it was made official, Friday morning it was Nate McMillan’s opportunity to talk about his agreement to become the 14th head coach in Atlanta Hawks history.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

McMillan sat down with reporters and talked about his feelings on taking over a team that went from young and struggling to coming within two games of reaching the NBA finals in the span of a couple months.

He said when team owner Tony Ressler and G.M. Travis Schlenk offered him the interim job, he was only focused on one thing.

“It was focusing on finishing this season. My mind was focused on finishing this season,” McMillan said. “It was all about we want to see these guys play better basketball. It was never about at the end of the season we’ll talk about a contract. It was focusing on finishing this season, my mind was focusing on finishing this season.

When McMillan took the interim job after Lloyd Pierce was let go March 1, the Hawks were 14-20. The team won eight straight games after McMillan took over and went 27-11 the rest of the regular season. The 41-31 record got them the 5th seed in the playoffs.

The terms of the contract agreement have not been released, but reports say McMillan got a four year contract.

The Hawks job is Nate McMillan’s fourth head coaching job, he began his career coaching the Seattle Supersonics in 2000. He’s been the head coach in Portland and Indiana and has a career coaching record of 661-558.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
13K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Nate Mcmillan
Person
Lloyd Pierce
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlhawks#Espn#Wojespn#The Seattle Supersonics#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAUSA Today

Onyeka Okongwu earns lavish praise from Hawks coach Nate McMillan

Time and time again we have seen Atlanta Hawks rookie Onyeka Okongwu flash a measure of his potential. He has shown his talent on the big stage of the NBA playoffs — including the Eastern Conference finals — and has everyone in the NBA remembering why the Hawks selected the USC Trojans star in the first round of last year’s draft.
NFLSun-Journal

Sports Digest: Hawks remove interim tag from Coach Nate McMillan

Atlanta Hawks General Manager Travis Schlenk moved quickly to lock down Nate McMillan as the full-time coach, reaching an agreement to remove the interim tag only two days after team’s season ended. The deal comes after McMillan, in his interim role, led the team to an improbable run to the...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Atlanta Hawks made the right call on Nate McMIllan

The Atlanta Hawks made the right call on Nate McMillan. It has been obvious almost from the time that he took over that he was going to be the next official head coach for the franchise. It was only ever a question of when. However, the interim tag remained next...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Report: Damian Lillard ‘Has His Eyes’ On 1 Team Amid Trade Rumors

Every offseason, there are heavy rumors of superstars joining the New York Knicks. The last one of those that actually materialized was probably the trade for Carmelo Anthony, but as the Damian Lillard trade rumors heat up, Knicks fans find themselves in this familiar spot once again. Earlier today, Henry...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Kevin Durant Had A 2-Word Message For Team USA

It sounds like Kevin Durant is ready to be the leader of Team USA this summer. On Wednesday, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal had nothing but praise for the former MVP’s leadership skills. After the second day of Team USA camp, Beal told reporters that this year’s squad looks up...
BasketballPosted by
The Spun

Report: More Details Emerge From Situation With USA Basketball

Troubling details emerged Thursday evening surrounding the ongoing situation with Team USA men’s basketball. It all began when reports surfaced saying Bradley Beal had been placed in health and safety protocols due to COVID-19. It wasn’t before long when Team USA then announced Beal will not be playing at all in the Tokyo Olympics. It’s an unfortunate development for one of the NBA’s brightest stars.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Miami Heat: Terrence Ross traded to Heat in B/R article

The Miami Heat could be players in the trade market this offseason. They will likely use the majority of their cap space to re-sign Duncan Robinson, meaning the best way to add talent will be via trade. While adding a point guard or power forward may seem like the obvious...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Payton Pritchard should model game after Fred VanVleet

When the Boston Celtics used the 26th overall pick in last year’s draft to take a senior point guard from Oregon, I wasn’t too impressed. Not that I didn’t think Payton Pritchard was a good player but I liked the other point guard prospects around him a little more (Malachi Flynn, Grant Riller, etc.).
NBABleacher Report

Jalen Rose Apologizes After Saying Kevin Love Made USA Olympic Team Due to 'Tokenism'

ESPN analyst Jalen Rose apologized for comments he made about Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love being part of Team USA for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Last Thursday on Jalen & Jacoby, Rose said, "Kevin Love is on the team because of tokenism. Don't be scared to make an all-Black team representing the United States of America."
NBAsportsmediapass.com

Indiana Pacers Draft Flashback: 2017

As the 2021 NBA Draft nears, we will take a look back at the previous five drafts for the Indiana Pacers. These draft will be graded based on the impact of the picks, who they passed on and where those picks are now. The 2017 draft will always go down...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: FS1's Shannon Sharpe Predicts Game 4

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Phoenix Suns for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday in Wisconsin, and on FS1's Undisputed on Wednesday, Shannon Sharpe gave his prediction for the game. The clip of Sharpe speaking about Game 4 can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Previously Named 2 Teams He’d Play For

For nearly the last decade, Damian Lillard has been fiercely loyal to the Portland Trail Blazers. He’s remained committed to winning a championship with the franchise that drafted him, which has become somewhat of a rarity in today’s NBA. But after a new report from Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, Lillard...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Michigan Basketball: The latest rumors on Franz Wagner, NBA draft

Checking out the latest rumors on former Michigan basketball star Franz Wagner and the 2021 NBA draft. About five days ago, a rumor came out that the Sacramento Kings have promised a draft slot to former Michigan basketball standout Franz Wagner if he is still available at their pick (#9). Here is the tweet:
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks Rumors: Darvin Ham a frontrunner for Wizards job?

The Milwaukee Bucks are in the midst of a battle in this year’s NBA Finals, but some things will assuredly change no matter how this season ends. Faces and names will change not just in the Bucks’ locker room, but with a number of assistant coaches up for head coaching jobs around the league as of late, Mike Budenholzer’s staff could be without key figures as well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy